Aden VanNorman
1923 - 2020
Aden Van Norman

Wausau - Aden Van Norman, 96 of Wausau, died on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Wausau Manor.

He was born on September 23, 1923 in the town of Fairbanks, Shawano County, the son of Niles and Ella (Porter) Van Norman.

On November 13, 1956, Aden was united in marriage to Janet Mogenson in Shawano.

In his younger years, Aden was in the Civilian Conservation Corps. Aden was employed at Tigerton Lumber Company and Kersten Lumber, Birnamwood for many years until his retirement. Aden was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed cutting wood and driving his tractor. He especially enjoyed hunting and his many trips to Mercer, always looking for the big buck.

Aden is survived by his wife, Janet; two children, Patricia (Mark) Peterson of Schofield and Charles Van Norman of Green Bay; two grandchildren, Adam (Amanda) Peterson and Mark (friend Kimberly) Peterson and four great-grandchildren, Braydon, Sawyer, Corbin and Calvin.

Aden was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Vada, Ruth, Alfred, Howard and Roland.

A private service will be held at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, town of Hutchins, Shawano County.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

The family would like to thank the staff at Wausau Manor for the compassionate care given to Aden.






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
