Adrianna Kots
Birnamwood - Adrianna Kots, age 93 of Birnamwood passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Homme Home of Wittenberg.
Survivors include her three daughters, Linda (James) Ramaker of Prairie du Sac, Marcia Nueske (Paul Hartleben) of Wittenberg, and Laurie (Dick) Beyer of Wittenberg; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Peter (Muriel) Visser of IA; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be given at schmidtschulta.com, and on Facebook at Schmidt & Schulta.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2019