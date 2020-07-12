1/1
Agnes Kukuczka
Agnes Kukuczka

Mosinee - Agnes M. Kukuczka, 95, Mosinee, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.

She was born Aug. 9, 1924, in Mosinee, the daughter of the late Frank and Marie (Krzanowski) Zywicki. She married Frank Kukuczka on July 5 1947, at St Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. He died in November 2003.

Agnes was employed at Jim's Supermarket in Mosinee for many years until her retirement. She liked to go to the casinos with her husband.

Survivors include seven sons, Frank (Dianne) Kukuczka, Ill., Michael Kukuczka, Mosinee, David Kukuczka, Wausau, Steven Kukuczka, Minn., James (Kim) Kukuczka, Mosinee, Roy (Lori) Kukuczka, Stratford, and Charles (Denise) Kukuczka, Minocqua; eight grandchildren; and a sister, Cecelia Dunaj, Mosinee. She was preceded in death by a son, Edward, two brothers and one sister.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mount View Care Center and Aspirus Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Donald Meuret will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Mosinee. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
