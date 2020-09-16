1/1
Agnes Lucille Wanta
Agnes Lucille Wanta

Weston - Our beautiful, beloved mother and grandmother, Agnes Wanta, 81, passed away unexpectedly on September 15, 2020. Agnes was born in Bevent, WI on October 31, 1938 to Marcella and August Gruna, Sr. She married John Wanta at St. Ladislaus Church in Bevent on June 4, 1960.

Agnes is survived by her daughters, Maxine (Mike) Folz, Mosinee, Janet (Robert) Schmitz, Rib Mountain, Mary Jo (John) Kolbeck, Weston, son-in-law, Jim Domask, Hatley; and her grandchildren, Matt (Jen) Folz, Alex (Nina) Folz, Vicki Domask, Miranda Domask, Kyle (Maegge) Schmitz, Adam Schmitz, Josh Kolbeck, Jacob Kolbeck; and her great-grandchildren, Aiden, Addison, Emma and Owen. She is further survived by her brother, August (Grace) Gruna Jr., sisters-in-law Barb Gruna, Terenia Gruna, Sadie Gruna, and brothers-in-law Clarence Wanta and Daniel Wanta, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John, and daughter, Paulette Domask.

Agnes was a devoted Catholic, a loving and generous mother and friend; always putting the needs of others ahead of her own. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed.

Her funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Therese Catholic Church with Rosary at 8:30am visitation from 9 to 11am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am officiated by Father Albert, with entombment at Restlawn Cemetery.

Livestreaming of the funeral Mass will be available to watch through the St. Therese Catholic Church Facebook page.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com








Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
(715) 359-2828
