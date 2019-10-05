|
Agnes Steckling
Little Chicago - Agnes Steckling, 93, formerly of Little Chicago, died on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Southern Reflections at North Central Health Care Center under Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services, Wausau. Agnes was born on December 31, 1925 in the township of Berlin, the daughter of the late Erwin and Irene (Voigt) Baumann Sr. On June 16, 1945, Agnes was united in marriage to Arlin Steckling in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Naugart, town of Berlin. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2006.
During her life, besides being a homemaker & farmer, Agnes worked as an operator of Cornbelt Cheese Factory, was an owner of Steck's Bar, worked at Fromm's ginseng & fox farm as well as many other miscellaneous jobs. She was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Little Chicago. Agnes loved life, family and friends. We could not have asked for a better mother, grandmother and friend. She will be sadly missed by all.
Survivors include her five children; Chet (Donna) Steckling, Wausau, Jerel (Jane) Steckling, Turlock, CA, Chris (Stef) Steckling-Kaufmann, Birnamwood, Wade Steckling, Little Chicago, Eric (Flo) Steckling, Tomahawk, six grandchildren; Laura (Jeff) Evans, Renee (Rob) Aurit, Sarah (Todd) Friesen, Phillip (Karyn) Steckling, Ashley (Ed) Fogtiene, Jessica (Daryl) Demaray, 10 great grandchildren; Jacob, Hailey, Paul, Levi, Adam, Lydia, Mary, Mason, Mattelyn, Elliana, one great great grandchild, Emma, and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Agnes was preceded in death by her brothers; Erwin Jr., David Baumann, grandson: Mathew Zocher.
Funeral Service for Agnes will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Little Chicago. Rev. Phil Bogen will officiate. Visitation will be from 9AM until the time of service on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Little Chicago. Burial will be in St. Paul's Cemetery, Naugart, in the town of Berlin. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 135237 County Road A, Marathon City, WI 54448.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Gardenside Crossing & Southern Reflections at North Central Health Care Center for the compassionate care given to Mom and their kindness to her over the past year.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019