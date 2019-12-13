|
Agnes Zastrow, 88, was born May 4-5 (you pick), 1931, in Mosinee. She died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, Weston.
Agnes was born to the late Casimir and Agnes (Antolak) Kuranda, the 10th child out of 12 children. She married the late Verle W. Zastrow on March 27, 1951, in Franklin, Wis., and they were blessed with six sons.
Agnes attended Mosinee High School and lived in Wausau and Mosinee. She retired from Wausau Insurance and operated an in-home daycare center for many years. Agnes loved taking care of her family. She enjoyed golfing, traveling, walking her dog and was a vivacious reader and all things Polish. She attended Our Savior Catholic Church in Mosinee.
Survivors include her sons, Tony (Patty) Zastrow, Tomahawk, Raymond (Jill) Zastrow, Kronenwetter, David (Chris) Zastrow, Wausau, Daniel Zastrow, Junction City, Timothy Zastrow, Shawano, and Bill (Carol) Zastrow, Wausau; grandchildren, Tony, Tina, Heather, Aaron, Brett, Michael, Joey, Katie, Andrew, Alisa, Nickolas, Olivia and Will; step-grandchildren, Heidi, Carrie and Danielle; great-grandchildren, Connor, Cooper, Jack, Haily, Abe, Layla, Henry, Wade, Grant, Isaac and Ava; step-great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Aleasha, Reggie, Bradley & Casper; sisters, Angeline Williams, Sophia Pachniak and Christine Riesselmann; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Agnes was proceeded in death by her brothers, Frank, Walter, William, Joseph, and Augustin, and her sisters, Mary, Amelia and Eva.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Our Savior National Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Marion Talaga will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at
www.bestefh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019