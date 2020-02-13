|
Alan J. Okkonen,
Joliet, Illinois - Alan J. Okkonen, 53, of Joliet, Illinois, passed away on February 12, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital due to medical complications.
He was born April 13, 1966 in Wausau to Wilho and Hazel (Butler) Okkonen. Alan loved to golf and bowl. He was dedicated to his job as a Regional Manager at Chicago Testing Laboratories. Alan was very talented and could play multiple instruments- but especially enjoyed the piano, saxophone, and bass. More than anything, Alan loved his family and spending time with them. In his later years, he found comfort watching movies and TV and playing games on his phone. He will be deeply missed.
Alan is survived by his mom, Hazel Okkonen; brother W. Matti (fiancé Kelsey Finke) Okkonen; sister Jackie (Johnny) Robinson; uncle Arnold Okkonen; nephews Erik Okkonen; niece Kasie Nichols; grandma Ruby Beasley; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his dad, Wilho Okkonen; brother Dale and sister Linda.
Services in Alan's memory will be held at a later date.
Alan's family wishes to thank the entire staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, especially the palliative care unit and specifically Dr. Adam Clements.
Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family. To share memories and condolences, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020