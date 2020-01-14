|
|
Alan Pontius
Neenah - Alan Pontius, age 86, of Neenah, Wisconsin, formally of Las Vegas, Nevada and Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on January 12, 2020 of natural causes. Alan was born on August 11, 1933 to the late Gladys and Roscoe Pontius. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, served in the Army during the Korean Conflict, and worked at Kimberly Clark in Neenah. He married Carole Tessmer in February 1987. After retirement, Alan and Carole moved to Arizona and then to Las Vegas. They traveled extensively, including several trips to Europe with the Neenah Community Band and a travel club trip to China.
Alan is survived by his son, Bob (Nancy) Pontius of Appleton; his daughter Ann Pontius of Plainfield, Vermont; his step-sons: Ernie (Linda) Tessmer of Wausau, Arthur (Barb) Tessmer of Clintonville, and his step-daughter Debbie Franke of Weston. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Lorraine Pontius of Chippewa Falls; Carole's brother Bernard (Diane) Bluhm of Waterford, Wisconsin; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Carole Pontius; his brother John Pontius; his son Jim Pontius of Oshkosh and his step-son David Tessmer of Appleton.
Private services will be held at a later date with interment in Appleton.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020