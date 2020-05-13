Services
Albert A. Miller


1945 - 2020
Albert A. Miller Obituary
Albert A. Miller

Wausau - Albert A. Miller, 74, of Wausau, died on May 9, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, in Wausau, WI.

Albert was born on October 18, 1945 to the late Albert F. and Linda (Eake) Miller.

Albert was a Vietnam veteran serving in the United States Marine Corp and a 30 year veteran of the Wausau police department. Al loved the outdoors and being in the Colorado mountains.

Albert is survived by; his children, Michael and Frances Miller, Meeker, CO, and Bryan Miller, Wausau, WI; Al has 8 Grandchildren; and 6 Great-Grandchildren.

A private family service will take place at a later date. Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert's name can be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, E10723 Co Rd Z, Wausau, WI 54403.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 13 to May 17, 2020
