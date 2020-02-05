Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Peplin, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:30 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Peplin, WI
Albert Bartus Obituary
Albert Bartus

Mosinee - Albert Bartus, 90, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

He was born April 26, 1929, in Mosinee, the youngest child of the late Albert and Antonette (Wojick) Bartus.

Albert proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict in the United States Army.

Survivors include his children, Annie Bartus, Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Audrey (Stephen) Orr, Naperville, Ill. He was preceded in death by all of his brothers, Ed, Tony, Mike, Frank, Sam, Walter and Stanley, and his sister, Sabina Malinowski.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peplin. The Rev. James Trempe will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 5 to Feb. 10, 2020
