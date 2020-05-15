|
Albon "Sonny" R. Sonnentag
Albon "Sonny" R. Sonnentag, 81, Wausau, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Ascension St. Clare's Hospital, Weston.
He was born May 27, 1938 in Leona, son of the late Albon Sr. and Rita (Effors) Sonnentag. He graduated from Edgar High School in 1956. On October 8, 1960 he married Geraldine Wallner at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Edgar. She survives.
Shortly after high school, Sonny joined the United States Navy. He served his country in the Vietnam War, retiring in 1975 as a Master Chief Petty Officer. Following retirement he worked at Fore-Way Express and Electrolux.
Sonny's hobbies included hunting, fishing and golf. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in his later years.
Survivors include his wife, Geraldine "Geri" Sonnentag; children, Sandra (Kevin) Schmitz and Richard (Marie) Sonnentag; grandchildren Kyle Staszak, Kaitlyn (Josh) Petersilka, Shaelyn Schoen, Austin Sonnentag, Aaron Sonnentag, Alexis Sonnentag, great-grandchildren Carter, Olivia, Cameron and Calliejo, siblings Karen Dix, Dennis (Marilyn) Sonnentag and Terry (Angel) Sonnentag; sister-in-law, Fran Sonnentag.
Besides his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by his brother Michael and his brother-in-law, Jim Dix.
A private burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Edgar.
A celebration of life will be at a later date when the Covid restrictions are lifted.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Pride TLC Therapy and Living Campus for the compassionate care given to Sonny during his time with them.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to the American Diabetes Association in Sonny's memory.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 15 to May 17, 2020