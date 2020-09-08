Alden W. Anderson
Alden W. Anderson, 91, formerly of Athens, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Mount View Care Center, Lakeview Heights, Wausau.
He was born June 14, 1929, in Longwood, WI, son of the late Alden J. and Margaret (Wester) Anderson. On August 4, 1951, he married Alvera Jasmer at St. John Lutheran Church, Withee. She preceded him in death on February 4, 2014.
Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, playing cards and dice, watching the Packers, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a barber in Tacoma, WA; Vista, CA; and also at the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base in Oceanside, CA. After returning to Wisconsin, he worked in Milwaukee and also in Wausau, where he retired from Wausau Steel Corporation.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and proudly served his country as a Chief Medical Aidman in the Korean War. In April 2016, he was honored for his service when he traveled with his son, Rick, to Washington, DC, on the Honor Flight.
Survivors include his four children, Gail (Martin) Wiese, Athens; Susan (Charles) Schellin, Stevens Point; Nancy (Darold) Kretschmer, Wausau; Rickey (Kathy) Anderson, Athens; seven grandchildren, Brian Wiese, Heather (Dustin) Smith, Melinda (Aaron) Frick, Amy (Michael) Kieliszewski, Charles (Amy) Schellin, Connie (Terry) Plante, and Katie Kretschmer; nine great-grandchildren, Jeremy Heqet, Alicia and Jacob Kieliszewski, Logan Frick, Matthew and Ethan Schellin, Cody and Samantha Plante, and Christopher Maki; two step-great-grandchildren, Jenessa and Lexi Smith; one brother, Rasmus Anderson, Willowick, IA, and four sisters, Dorthy Jasmer, Withee; Helen Olson, New Berlin; Mary Turnquist, Waukesha; and Donna Dunow, Kenosha, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Maurice, Norman, Bert, Kenneth, and Gerald, and one sister, Joyce Arndt.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Hamburg. For everyone's safety, masks and social distancing are required. The services will be live streamed by clicking on the facebook icon at Trinityathens.net
or for later viewing on the Peterson/Kraemer website.
Alden's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Lakeview Heights for the loving care given to Dad. You treated him with dignity, respect, love, and kindness. He loved all of you as much as you loved him. We are eternally grateful to all of you for taking such good care of him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 Elm St., Athens, WI 54411 or the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, 225780 Rib Mountain Dr. #234, Wausau, WI 54401
Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
.