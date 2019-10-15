|
Alex Drake
Wausau - Alex Drake, 30, passed away on October 9th, 2019 in Wausau. He attended Wausau West High School and graduated from Store Front.
Alex was a kind-hearted and gentle soul who had a great sense of humor with an infectious laugh. He had a love for animals and nature, and enjoyed spending time up-north with his family and friends; boating, fishing, and sitting around the campfire.
He is survived by his parents Mike and Katie Drake, brother Carter Drake, sister Chloe Drake, grandmother Kathy Drake, grandfather Paul Hand, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Judith McCarthy, his paternal grandparents, Gary Drake and Sharon Hand, and cousins, Elliot Stieber, Easton Shryne, and Max Rich.
Despite the love and support of so many people that cared deeply for Alex, and his own strong and dedicated struggle to stay clean and sober, his disease of addiction took his life. We grieve at his passing, but we are relieved that his suffering is over and he is finally at peace.
If you, or someone you know suffers from addiction, we encourage you to reach out and seek help. It's never too late.
There will be a Celebration of Life with visitation Friday, October 18th from 4-7PM. Service at 7:00PM. The banquet room of The Bar and Restaurant of Cedar Creek, 10302 Market St., Rothschild, WI.
Arrangements by Jon Beuttgen Funeral Services.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019