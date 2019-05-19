|
|
Alex Juvonen
Wausau - Alex Juvonen, 92, died Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Applegate Reflections, Wausau.
Alex was born March 25, 1927 to the late Matti and Anna Juvonen in Ripseva, Russia. Although he was born in Russia, Alex was proud of his Finnish heritage. He met Margaret Brandt in Sweden and they were married there on November 17, 1951. She preceded him in death on October 19, 2005.
During their early years as husband and wife, Alex and Margaret lived in Sweden but later moved to Canada and then the United States, where Alex had his own decorating business. When he retired in 1994, he moved to Wausau.
Alex had a strong faith in God and dearly loved his family and friends. He enjoyed the dictionary, studying languages and playing chess.
Survivors include his son, Anders (Kerry) Juvonen, Schofield; two daughters, Angela Juvonen, Morton Grove, IL and Annette (Ken) Bodnar, Durango, CO; five grandchildren, Laura (Adam) Van Noord, Wausau, Ellen and Erik Juvonen and Andrea and Ted (Amber) Bodnar and 8 great grandchildren.
Besides his wife he was preceded in death by a grandson, Karl Alexander Bodnar.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday May 25, 2019 at Thrive Church 400 Grand Ave., Wausau. Pastor Joe Shelton will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Thrive Church, 400 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 19, 2019