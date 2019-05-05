Alexis Roloff



Schofield - Alexis Paige Roloff, 20, of Weston, passed away on April 30, 2019 at Mayo Clinic, St. Mary's Campus, as result of a pulmonary embolism.



She was born on July 24, 1998 in Wausau to Dan and Christy (Raatz) Roloff. She was the older sister to Logan, her best friend. Alexis and Logan talked to each other about anything and cherished spending time together.



From a young age, Alexis was involved in many athletic activities including gymnastics, dance, and soccer. She was a 2016 graduate of D.C. Everest Senior High where she was active in track, volleyball, DECA, and worked in the school store. During her time in college, she became the best of friends with her Lacrosse team at UW-Milwaukee. Her drive and positive work ethic were recently being used toward a degree in Elementary Education at UW-Eau Claire.



Alexis loved spending time with her family. Whether they were traveling on vacation or camping across Wisconsin with the neighborhood, family time was most important. She was very adventurous and loved to try new things. She went hunting with her family; the "Black Creek Trophy Bucks." She shot her first doe with her Gramps (Bill Raatz) and just shot her first buck this past hunting season. Sundays were meant for watching the Packers with her family and many friends.



In her short 20 years of life, Alexis touched the lives of so many and lived with more purpose and love that many never get to do in their entire lifetime. Her beautiful smile, quirky laugh, goofy sense of humor, and fear of spiders will be remembered by everyone she knew and met.



Alexis is survived by her loving parents, Dan and Christy, and brother Logan, of Weston; paternal grandparents, Dick and Carol Roloff of Weston; maternal grandparents, William and Shari Raatz of Edgar; uncles Jon (fiancée Kathy) Raatz and Matt Raatz; aunt Vicki (fiancée Jason) Roloff; cousins Hunter, Mitchell, Will, Ethan, Katja, Mya, Landon, and Atticus; and her special "little brother," Owen Wilson, her fur-ball. She is preceded in death by her great-grandparents and other relatives.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 6101 Zinser St, Weston, WI 54476. The Rev. Greg Bohren will preside. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, and again on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be at the church cemetery.



Memorials may be directed to The Alexis Roloff Memorial Fund at Intercity State Bank, 2900 Schofield Ave., Weston, WI 54476.



Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 5, 2019