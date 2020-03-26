|
Alexius "Alex" M. Wieloch
Alexius "Alex" M. Wieloch, 85, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Colonial Center, Colby.
He was born December 17, 1934, in Wausau, son of the late Jacob and Regina (Richey) Wieloch.
He served his country in the United State Airforce and worked at Conners Forest Products and late Pine Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include his sister, Sr. Patricia Wieloch; brother, John (Judith) Wieloch and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The private funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Wausau.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020