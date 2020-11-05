Alice E. Fisher
Alice E. Fisher, 92, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 3, 2020, at Wausau Manor Nursing Home.
She was born July 13, 1928, in the town of Aniwa, daughter of the late Robert and Lorina (Loos) Steckbauer. Alice attended Sandy Lane School in Aniwa for eight years and then graduated from St. Rose High School in La Crosse in 1946. On September 2, 1950, she married Victor B. Fisher at St. Anne's Church in Wausau. He preceded her in death on October 1, 1992.
Prior to her retirement, Alice had been employed for 43 years at Wausau Insurance as a claim correspondent. Through the years, she belonged to various organizations including the Catholic Order of Foresters, VFW Auxiliary, and the Quarter Century Club. Alice had a strong faith and was actively involved at St. Anne's for many years. She enjoyed stamp collecting, needlework and reading. She loved large family gatherings especially at Christmas.
Survivors include her brothers, Robert Steckbauer and Donald (Jean) Steckbauer, all of Wausau; nephews Dan Steckbauer, Jeff Steckbauer and Mike Steckbauer, niece Carrie Arrowood; several cousins and many long distance correspondence friends.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Steckbauer.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Face masks are required for all in attendance and social distancing protocols will be observed.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com