Alice L. Deckelman
Wausau - Alice passed December 7, 2019, at home in Wausau with her family by her side at the age of 83. She was the daughter of the late Alfred John Haasl and Mary Edith Haasl (Sorensen). She was born January 7, 1936, in Park Falls, Wisconsin, the third child of six. She was class valedictorian and awarded a full scholarship for College. She was a beautiful woman who did some modeling and posed for the well-known portrait of a half nude woman displayed at Pinewood Supper Club for decades. She graduated and was an accountant for the Wausau School District until she got married and had three children. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis slowly declining and became wheelchair bound in 1973. She was an enigma, brilliant, incredibly funny, caused a lot of trouble, and was seriously loved for her unique and unusual personality. She loved going out to eat, reading, crossword puzzles, her 6 grandchildren, watching Mash and Everybody Loves Raymond reruns, and bluntly telling you how to fix your appearance. She made the best raspberry pie ever.
She is survived by her husband Ray of 56 years, her son Steven (Crystal) Menoninee, daughter Diana Schira, Mosinee, and her four children Rae, Hazel, Iris and Max Schira, and her son David, Wausau, and his children Kelly and Samuel Deckelman. Two of her sisters survive, Sylva Bush and Marilyn Jurgens, Mosinee, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Mavis Magrecke, her sister Doria Mayer, and her brother John Haasl. There will be a Celebration of her life in the spring of 2020. We love you mama.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019