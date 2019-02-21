Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
Wausau, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
Wausau, WI
Wausau - Alice Dahlke, 93, Wausau was taken to her heavenly home on February 18, 2019, at Pride TLC under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Alice was born February 15, 1926 in Wausau to the late Anton & Frances (Jamlick) Czaplinski. She married Harvey Dahlke on August 17, 1946

Alice graduated from Wausau High School in 1944. Following her marriage to Harvey, she raised their three children. She eventually went on to be employed in retail food sales and ultimately found her favorite job as the "rosy cheeked candy lady" at Michaels Candy store.

Alice was an active member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church and was a member of St. Catherine's Council. She was an active volunteer with the Marathon County Fair.

Throughout her life Alice enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved to travel, polka dance, play cards, take long walks up Rib Mountain, and shop. The Holidays were a special time of celebration with her family! Her contagious smile matched her spitfire personality and she was loved by all who met her.

Survivors include her three children, Carolyn Wakeman, Michael (Jan) Dahlke, Jamie (Michael) Brown, six grandchildren, Owen (Gretchen) Wakeman, Charles (Kristy) Wakeman, Andrea (Justin) Dotoli, Allison Dahlke (Michael Meridith), Andrew (Jessica) Brown, Alexandra (Peter) Kessel, eight great grandchildren, and four sisters-in-law.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey, four siblings, one son-in-law, six brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am Saturday, February 23, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Wausau. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will precede the mass from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Special thanks to the caretakers at Pride TLC, the support of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Service and the assistance of Brainard Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her name to , Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services or Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.

A more detailed obituary can be seen on the Brainard Funeral Home website, www.brainardfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
