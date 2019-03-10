|
Alice Mildred Ammon
Wausau - Alice Mildred Ammon, age 87 of Wausau, formerly of Monroe, died unexpectedly at the Primrose Assisted Living Center in Wausau on Thursday, March 7th. An avid gardener, a talented quilter, and gifted teacher, and loving mother/grandmother - are just a few words to describe Alice.
Alice was born in Hilbert, WI on April 27, 1931. Alice's parents (Roselia and Albert Custer) were both born in the Canton of St. Gallen, Switzerland. She grew up on a farm outside of Hilbert. Her early years were filled playing outside with her many siblings (Hilda, Jenny, Emil, Ida, Elmer, Myra, and Alfred) and enjoying the lakes of Eastern Wisconsin. Growing up in the Great Depression taught her the value of hard work. She was proud to be the first in her family to graduate from college (Wisconsin State College-Oshkosh). She was a first-grade teacher in Appleton and in two Milwaukee suburbs until she met the love of her life - Ernest Ammon Jr. Alice & Ernie married in 1964 and began their life together on the Ammon Family farm on County K just east of Monroe, WI. Peter, Christian, Elizabeth, and Jeanne (stillborn) soon joined Alice & Ernie. She loved being a fulltime mother and homemaker. She always valued higher education and made sure that her children had college degrees. She also taught all her children how to grow a garden. After the children left home, she re-entered the workforce at Walmart in Monroe. She excelled in the fabrics department. She honed her fine quilting skills throughout the years. Some of her quilts won awards at local and regional quilt shows. After the death of her husband in March of 2016 she moved to Wausau to be closer to family. While at Primrose, she continued her gardening skills and played many card games with her new friends. She truly loved her time with her Primrose Family!
Alice is survived by her three children: Dr. Peter Ammon (Cherie) of Geneva, IL and their children, Mary, Maggie, Matthew, & Micah; Christian Ammon (Shelly) of Weston, WI and their children Brook, Myles, & Olivia; and Elizabeth (Bob Chapman) Ammon of Lacy, WA. She is also survived by her sister Myra Daul of Chilton, WI, her sisters-in-law Marie Laeser and Rosa Ammon, both of Monroe and many nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, with Reverend Todd Hackman officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Alice's name to Behring Senior Center, St. John's Church, or Turner Hall (all of Monroe). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net. A Celebration of Life will also be held Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Primrose Pub at Primrose Assisted Living Center, Wausau, WI.
The family would like to thank the staff of Primrose Assisted Living Center, Aspirus (Dr. William Johnston), Brainard Funeral Home (Lucas Gajewski), and Newcomer Funeral Home (Craig Newcomer)!
Alice's greatest joy in life was teaching her three children and five grandchildren!
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2019