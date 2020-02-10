|
|
Alice Podruch
Podruch, Alice (Sniegoski): Passed away peacefully at Aspirus Hospice House on February 7, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 62 years, Louis L. Podruch, in 2010. Alice was born July 11, 1924 in Wausau to Stanley Sniegoski and Anna (Witucki) Sniegoski. Loving mother of Mary (Ron) Retzke, LeeAnn (David L . Johnson) Podruch, Paul Podruch, and Lucy (Joe) Conard. She is preceded in death by her brother, John Sniegoski and her daughter-in-law, Terri Podruch.
Alice was the proud grandmother of Jonathan, Anna, and Michal (Rachel) Retzke; Emily and Alexander Podruch Johnson; Mick Podruch; Bennett (Alexandra) and Claire Conard; and great-grandsons Lucas and Nicholas Retzke.
Alice attended St. Mary's School of Nursing and graduated in 1945 with her degree in nursing, a time she remembered with fondness for the friends she made and the education she received. Upon graduation, Alice met the love of her life, Louis, while working for a physician in the same building that Dr. Podruch had his dental practice.
Faith and family were the guideposts that Alice lived her life by. Her children and grandchildren remember the bountiful holiday meals prepared by Alice with love from cherished family recipes. "Nonnie" will be remembered for her seasonal beautifully decorated cut-out cookies that were a special treat for all who experienced them.
Alice's favorite summer place was the family cottage on Pike Lake in Hatley, WI. Many memories were made at the cottage beginning when she began dating her future husband, Louis. Over the many years, summers were spent at the lake with her husband, her children and later their spouses, and the grandchildren and great-grand-children.
The family is especially appreciative of the care Alice received and the friends she made over the past nine years while residing at Primrose Retirement Community and Primrose Memory Care.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15th at Noon at Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Wausau. The Rev. William Grevatch will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Friends may call Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marathon County Public Library Foundation at https://www.mcpl.us/about/donate.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 6th Street, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020