Alice T. Chojnowski
Alice T. Chojnowski will be spending her 95th birthday with Jesus On November 27th. Although through the years having dementia her memory was fading, but she never forgot her faith and her love for Jesus Christ. Alice passed peacefully at Abbotsford Health Care Center on November 17, 2020.
She was born November 27, 1925 in town of Cassel, daughter of the late John and Anna (Brazinski) Lepak. On October 8, 1949 she married Sylvester Chojnowski at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, town of Cassel. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2015.
Alice loved getting together with her children and their families for Sunday dinners.
Survivors include her children, Marge Heidmann, Edgar, Ray (Wendy) Chojnowski, Edgar, Evelyn (Wayne) Kottke, town of Hamburg, 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, one son-in-law, Dennis Zocher, Abbotsford, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, Sylvester, she was preceded in death by children, Al Chojnowski and Shirley Zocher, granddaughter, Lynn Drexer and son-in-law, Floyd Heidmann.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and face coverings are required for all who attend.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Abbotsford Health Care Center for their loving care of Alice during her time there.
