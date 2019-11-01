Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
Resources
More Obituaries for Alinda Gilray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alinda Gilray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alinda Gilray Obituary
Alinda Gilray

Weston - Alinda Lilas Gilray (Gast) was born in the town of Birnamwood on December 6, 1919 to the late Gustave Albert and Ida Augusta (Heiman) Gast. She became a child of God on February 8, 1920. Alinda was united in marriage to Oliver Gilray on December 15, 1951 and lived in Schofield.

A member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, she was active in Women's Bible Studies, the Altar Guild, and the World Relief Quilting groups. In addition, her garden and flowers were her passion.

Alinda is survived by her children, Roxanne (Richard) Kenitzer and Steven Gilray; grandchildren, Matthew (Emily) Kenitzer, Rev. Aleese Kenitzer, Chad (Krisi) Gilray; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Margaret, Cain and Carson; sisters-in-law, Carla Gast and Adele Gast as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver, one sister, and five brothers.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 503 Schmidt Ave., Rothschild. Rev. Rich Block will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will take place at Forest Cemetery, Birnamwood. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now