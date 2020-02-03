|
Alison "Ali" Will
Aniwa - Alison "Ali" M. Will, age 35 of Aniwa, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Saint Clare's Hospital, Weston following a courageous 10-year battle with cancer.
She was born June 27, 1984 in Wausau, daughter of Jeffrey and Rhonda (Schiltz) Will.
Ali was a Wausau East graduate and also a graduate of Northcentral Technical College with her degree in Criminal Justice. She was employed at Will Heating & Cooling as an office manager.
Ali liked to fish, camp, go four wheeling and spend time at the farm with her dogs.
Survivors include her parents; Jeff and Rhonda Will, fiancé; Adam Juedes and his parents; Lyle and Marie Juedes, brother; Jake (Meghan) Will, nephews, maternal grandparents; Walter and Jean Schiltz and many aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents; George and Florence Will and her baby boy; Aidyn.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church-ELCA, Wausau. Rev. Jen Hoffman will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau and again on Saturday from 9:00 am until the time of the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at [email protected], an organization dear to her heart.
