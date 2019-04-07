|
Allan Albrecht
Mosinee - Allan J. Albrecht passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019 with his loving wife by his side at Acorn Hill Assisted Living in Mosinee. He was born to the late Reinard and Rose (Nezda) on May 26, 1939 in Wittenberg, WI.
In 1957 he graduated from Wausau High School. Allan served proudly in the United States Army Reserves during 1957 ~ 1958. He then married his loving wife Dorothy (Bloedel) on June 4, 1960 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Wausau, together they celebrated 58 years together.
He worked for Drott-J.I. Case for 25 years and then started his own business, Wausau Machine & Technology until he retired in 2009.
In 1976 Allan and Dorothy bought a piece of property up north on Manson Lake. Even though he enjoyed hunting and fishing his pride was going up to Manson Lake with his family and enjoying the many different seasons that it offered. He found a lot of peace and enjoyment there and in 2001 they made it their permanent residence. Family and friends will cherish the many memories up north.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy, two daughters, Lynn (Peter) Zastrow and Sara (Dan) Maras, four grandchildren; Logan, Mikayla, Morgan and Mya. Sister Donna ( Felix ) Skarda, Sister-in-law Sandy Bloedel. Nieces and nephews; Nicole, Nathan, Krissy, Kellie and Kevin.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a Brother- in- law David Bloedel.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church 1101 Elm St., Wausau. Visitation will be from 10:00 until time of service at 11:30 with Rev. Ethan Larson officiating.
A very special thank you to the caring staff at Acorn Hill and the team from Interim HealthCare. As Al would say, "God Bless and Amen ".
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019