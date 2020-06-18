Allen Gerald Hettinga
Lac Du Flambeau - Allen Gerald Hettinga passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side, on June 12, 2020 at Seasons of Life in Woodruff, WI. He was born in Easton, Marathon County, Wisconsin on May 19, 1933 to Diana (Imm) and Raymond Hettinga.
Allen grew up in Wausau with his three brothers and one sister. He graduated from Wausau East High in1951. After graduation he served in the National Guard for three years, at the same time working to become a journeyman sheet metal worker. He worked at Midstate Contracting in Wausau for most of his career, retiring in 1995.
He married Donna Richmond on June 26, 1954 and they had four children. Sadly, Donna passed away in 1978. On May 5, 1984 he married Mary Jane Hovden Uecker. They were in the same homeroom in high school and re-met at their 30th class reunion.
Allen was a man of strong faith, and church was always an important part of his life. He began singing at a young age in the church choir with his entire family, and he continued to sing in church choirs throughout his life. His present church was Community Presbyterian Church where he loved singing in the choir and faithfully working at the church's resale shop, The Attic, every Wednesday and Saturday in the summer.
A loving, kind and gentle man, he was a hard worker, always eager to help others or lend an ear if someone had a problem. He was devoted to his family. He had a wonderful smile and a warm, patient nature. But he also had a twinkle in his eye, loved to joke around and had a ready laugh.
His passions were hunting and fishing. He loved his hunting trips to Colorado, the annual fishing trip to Canada and pheasant hunting trips to Iowa. He taught all four of his children how to fish in one boat. He was a man of great patience! He and his wife Mary Jane also enjoyed traveling abroad and touring the US in their RV.
One of the highlights of his young life was winning the Marble Championship in Wausau, moving on to Regionals in Milwaukee and winning that, and then advancing to the National Championships in Wildwood, NJ where he was runner-up. It was a thrill for him to travel out East, stay in a mansion on Lake Erie, and participate in the Nationals. On the trip he saw a little white spired church that he never forgot, and he was able to find it later in life on a trip to Pennsylvania.
Allen is survived by his wife Mary Jane and his children Debra Amsrud, Cindy (Thomas) Bretl, Jeffrey (Jody) Hettinga; 16 grandchildren; and 34 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his stepchildren Todd, Tim and Tristan Uecker, and two step grandchildren. His daughter Julie (Lee) Christian and son-in-law Robert Amsrud preceded him in death. He is also survived by his brothers James (Jean) and Warren (Rose), and sister Ann (Michael) Thielman. His brother Raymond died in 2019.
A private family service will be held with burial at the Forestville Cemetery in Ringle. Memorials in Allen's name may be made to Community Presbyterian Church in Lac du Flambeau, the Marathon County Historical Society in Wausau, or to the charity of your choice.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.