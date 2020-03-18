|
Allen J Hall
Schofield - Allen John Hall, 55, of Schofield, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at St. Clare's Hospital.
Allen was born in Wausau on March 15, 1965, to the late Aloys and Anne (Schoeder) Hall. On June 20, 1998, he married the love of his life, Ann Krause.
Going for walks, tinkering around the house, working in his vegetable garden and Diet Coke were some of the things that Allen enjoyed. He was a fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers. He loved to take electronics apart and then try to put them back together, with a pretty high success rate. Most important to Allen were his family and friends and of course his cat Rylee.
Allen is survived by his siblings, Lawrence Hall, Kathy (Todd) Orlikowski, Cindy (Philip) Schumacher, and Ryan (Tanya) Hall; nieces and nephews, Benjamin, Miranda, Alex, Brett, Ryan II, Jonathon, Noah, Konnor and Logan; two brothers-in-law's Danny and Gary Weinfurter; and his cat Rylee.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. Family and friends may go to helke.com to share online condolences.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020