Allen Jay Geier
Mosinee - Allen Jay Geier passed away on October 13, 2019 at his home in Mosinee, Wisconsin. Allen was born to Grace and Walter Geier on October 21, 1940. He graduated from Wausau High and later earned an associate degree from the Tool and Die Institute of Chicago. He spent many years owning and operating his tool and die business. He retired from Fiskars in 2001. When he wasn't working, Allen enjoyed the great outdoors. Deer hunting was a favorite time of year for him. He also loved trying to catch muskies and taking his grandkids out in the boat.
Family was everything to Allen. His large extended family filled him with great pride. He loved his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews and all the many friends who were like family to him. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sheila (Weiland). He is also survived by four children: Cassandra (Greg) Zipp, Lisa (Tim) Doyle, Jason Geier, and Jeremy (Loralee) Geier. Allen leaves behind 12 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Allen did not want a traditional funeral. Therefore a private burial service will be held for the immediate family. There will be Celebration of Life at Trail's End Lodge on October 26th at 3:30 pm. Come to celebrate Allen's life! We are hoping to hear lots of stories to honor his life and memory. In lieu of flowers, Allen asked that donations be made to .
His spirit will always be with us. He leaves behind a wonderful legacy of family. Allen taught all of us how to enjoy life and to care for one another. He was always there for anyone who needed him. He will live on in our hearts.
