Allen Nick "Al" "Butch" Schuster, 76, formerly of Marathon died Friday, March 6, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a year and a half long battle starting with gum cancer, then lymphoma and the last six months battling his bladder cancer that came back, even after being clear of it for thirteen years. Always staying positive that he would be able to go back to work.
He was born September 10, 1943 in Wausau, son of the late Alphonse and Irene (Heil) Schuster. He married Linda (Fremming) Geoffrey on October 16, 2004.
Although Allen never served in the military, he served his country as a dairy farmer. He farmed in the township of Cassel as a young man on the family farm. Allen hauled milk cans for Cassel Garden Cheese factory for six and a half years. While Allen farmed, he also worked at Marathon Cheese Corp Marathon. First working in the plant and then became part of the driving fleet. Making most of his runs to New Ulm MN, Greenwood, WI and Springfield, MO. He still tells stories of his trips to his family.
After Allen lost his right arm at the age of 26 in a farming accident, he still continued to work for Marathon Cheese for a short while, before purchasing a farm a few miles down the same road as the family farm, which he owned for four years. He then purchased his father's farm. Allen also worked at Menzner Lumber in Marathon for approximately 15 years. Some of the other jobs Allen also had to help make ends meet, were County Market working nights for a short while and Marshfield Clinic for nine years on the cleaning service. And lastly at Sam's Club in Rib Mountain.
Allen was the type of person that could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was very hard working and never let his disability get in his way. He was a great example to his children and grandchildren, to work hard and have good work ethics.
Allen had a love for John Deere tractors and had a 1952 John Deere 520 tractor restored, that was purchased brand new by his father, Alphonse. He passed that Love of John Deere tractors down to his daughter and grandchildren and great grandchildren. The last several years taking his John Deere 520, and several other tractors he purchased over the years, John Deere MT, John Deere M, and John Deere B, to the North Central WI Antique Steam and Gas Engine Show in Edgar. Allen also enjoyed going to Polka dances in his younger years and also listening to Polka music. Allen also enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, Alaska and Hawaii with his wife, Linda.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Schuster, Mosinee, son Allen Mark Schuster, Marathon, daughter, Ann (Earl) Mroczenski, Wausau, two sisters, Ernestine Grohall and Jean Reisner and his brother, Norbert (Alice) Schuster, five grandchildren, Kaylea (Nick) Kennedy, Nick Schuster, Tia (Wesley) Napierala, Brandon (Monica) Schuster, Eric Mroczenski, five great grandchildren, Hope Napierala, Keoni Kennedy, Layla Napierala, Brooklyn Kennedy and Nia Napierala.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, William Reisner and Edward Grohall, by Linda's mother, Dee Fremming and his sister-in-law, Karen Hitz.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. The Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon and again on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. There will be a parish rosary service at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Marathon funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020