Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bunker's
1001 Golf Club Road
Wausau, WI
Allen R. Syring


1950 - 2019
Allen R. Syring Obituary
Allen R. Syring

Wausau - Allen "Butch" R. Syring, 69, died Sunday, September 22, 2019.

He was born September 22, 1950 in Wausau, son of the late Richard and Genevieve (Wimmer) Syring. On June 7, 1975, he married Paulette Klimek at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. She survives.

Allen was a veteran of the United States Marines and a member of the American Legion Montgomery Plant Dudley Post No. 10, Wausau. In October of 2018, he took the trip of a lifetime on the Honor Flight, and ever since, has greeted those veterans at the airport, returning from their trip. For 25 years, he worked as an electronic technician for the United States Postal Service, until his retirement.

Following his retirement, Allen became an avid golfer and spent many hours working on projects and helping out at both the Trapp River Golf Course and the Tribute Golf Course. He was very proud of the "Hole in One" he achieved at Tribute Golf Course. Allen was a member of the Rib Mountain Bowmen and was an avid hunter, especially enjoying hunting trips to "Kid's Camp" in Iron County.

Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Paulette, Wausau; his son, William "Bill" Syring, Knowlton; two brothers, Jeff (Sharon) Syring, Schofield and Steven (Sandra) Syring, Aurora, CO; one sister, Jean Matsche, Wausau; two brothers-in-law, Matt (Audrey Braun) Klimek, Minocqua and Michael "Vinnie" Klimek, Aniwa; three sisters-in-law, Karen (John) Laska, Wausau, Susan Klimek, Wausau and Virginia (Tom Lange) Klimek, Wausau; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Roger Syring; one sister, Patricia Beilke; and one brother-in-law, Edward Klimek.

A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Bunker's, 1001 Golf Club Road, Wausau. Military honors will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. by the American Legion Post No. 10, Wausau.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
