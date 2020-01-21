Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
Aloha M. Barlow

Aloha M. Barlow Obituary
Aloha M. Barlow

Rothschild - Aloha M. (Ponterio) Barlow, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 20, 2020.

Aloha was born in Sparta, Wi on July 6, 1937. She married Edward J. Barlow on July 2, 1956 at the Little Brown Church in the Vail.

Together they farmed in the Melrose area for many years while raising their two daughters. Later in life they lived in the Wausau area where Aloha worked for 20/20 Vision eyeglass up until the time of her death.

Aloha is survived by her husband, Ed and two daughters, Debbie (Tom) Young and Tina (Bob) Hawk; grandsons, Nick (fiancé Samantha Gonnering) Young and Mike Young; brothers-in-law, Dick Barlow and Jim (Betty) Barlow, and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Alma Ponterio and sister-in-law, Ann Barlow.

She will miss all her friends and co-workers especially her dear friend, Cindy Gilge.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Samuel Martin will officiate. Visitation will be Monday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
