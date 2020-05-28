|
Alvina Lensmire
Marathon - Alvina Lensmire, 88, of Marathon passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her home.
She was born June 8, 1931, the daughter of Angeline (Putkamer) and Anton Wenzel in the Town of Cassel. Alvina was united in marriage on December 30, 1950 to Calvin Lensmire at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cassel. They share 59 faithful and devoted years, raising seven children, making memories and enjoying life together. Calvin preceded her in death in 2010.
Alvina's family and Faith in God were of the utmost importance. She professed vows into the Secular Franciscan Order in 1988 and became a member of St. Anthony's Secular Fraternity, serving as their minister and secretary. Alvina was an active member of St. Mary's PCCW and for many years chaired the Country Store. She was a volunteer at St. Anthony's Spirituality Center for over 35 years.
Alvina loved taking walks, playing cards, solving crossword and jigsaw puzzles, reading, especially Gothic and mystery novels, crocheting and quilting. She made a quilt as a wedding present for most of her grandchildren.
Survivors include her five daughters, Linda (Sylvester) Prihoda, Marathon, Patrice (Paul) Gauthier, Broomfield, CO, Ann (Tom) Seubert, Rozelville, Louise (Paul) Hornung, Edgar, Cynthia Lensmire, Breckenridge, CO, two sons, Michael (Nancy) Lensmire, Mosinee, Matthew (Pat) Lensmire of Lake Mills, seventeen grandchildren and twenty-three great grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Chloe, two brothers, Simon and Clarence and two sisters, Irene Andreshack and Marcella Andraska.
Private family services will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Marathon. Reverend Monsignor Joseph Diermeier will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 28 to May 31, 2020