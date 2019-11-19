|
Amanda Ann Mengel
Wausau - Amanda Ann Mengel, 22, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Wausau, due to complications from a venous thrombosis embolism.
She was born December 31, 1996 in Wausau, daughter of Gene and Kimberly (Couillard) Mengel of Wausau. She was a 2015 graduate of DC Everest High School, and continued her studies at St. Norbert College, where she graduated this year with a Bachelor of Arts. Amanda was employed as an Assistant Teacher with the Wausau Area School District as well worked part-time at the Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area.
Survivors include her parents, Gene and Kimberly; paternal grandparents, Robert and Sheryl Mengel, Lakewood; maternal grandparents, Judith Oestreich, Arizona; Rocky (Jan) Couillard, Dousman and Linda Couillard, Waukesha; paternal great-grandmother, Shirley Langteau, Rothschild; siblings, Crystal (Krisa Krause) Kittel, Wausau; Thomas (Brittney) Mengel, Kronenwetter; Jessica (Corey) Garland, Solon Springs; and Jennifer Mengel; Wausau; Boyfriend and Soulmate Jorge Del Consuelo Martinez, Plover; her best friend Emily Sherfinski, Schofield; nieces and nephews, Aidan, Danica, Lilian, Keitan, Mason, Julian and Hunter; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Robert Oestreich and an uncle, Steve Siehndel.
Visitation will be on Sunday November 24, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 5:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. The prayer service will begin at 5:00 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Joseph Albert Saleth will preside. The visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Amanda was strong in her faith and loved to sing. She was a member of St Therese children's choir, breakfast team and taught CCD until graduating high school. She played clarinet in the DC Everest High School band and proudly served as a Girl Scout for 13 years.
She touched everyone she met and loved them for who they were. She will forever be in our hearts and never forgotten!
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Amanda's memory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019