Amaryllis Faye "Babs" Hintz
Amaryllis "Babs" Faye Hintz

Wausau - Amaryllis "Babs" Hintz, passed away July 12, 2020, at Rennes Health and Rehab, Weston, at the age of 83, surrounded by family and friends.

She was born on February 1, 1937 to the late Albert and Adelaine (Neitzke) Hintz. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1955. She married Lyle Hintz on September 25, 1955 at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death as well as her husband, Herb Gripentrog. She was a life-long food server in the hospitality industry.

Babs was a faithful member of Saint Andrew Lutheran Church in Rib Mountain, serving in their OWLS group, and the Red Hat Club. She loved to play bridge, Mah Jongg, and was talented at quilting and crocheting projects for her family and friends. She was also a Cub Scout Leader and avid golfer. Babs was proud of her family, faith in God, friends, and her accomplishments. She was especially proud of her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Tim (Lonna), Tom (Cathy), Todd (Heidi); grandchildren, Carley and Nash; stepdaughters, Mary, Ellen, and Barbara; best friends, Annette and Jill; sisters-in-law, Sandra, Nancy, Sharon, Sally, Elaine, and Beth; and special friends, Donna Ray, Jill, Joan, Josie, Marcie, Tomina, Liz, and both Carols. She is further survived by special nieces and nephews, especially Jackie. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracy Faye; sisters, Corrine and Jewell; and sister in law, Sue.

Funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau, WI 54403. Rev. Justin Smoot of Saint Andrew Lutheran Church will officiate. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Saint Andrew Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Wausau Chapel
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
