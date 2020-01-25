|
Amber Schmidt
Merrill - Amber N. Schmidt, age 29, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was born on March 17, 1990 to Brian Schmidt and Tia Raddatz in Merrill.
Amber attended and graduated from Merrill High. She enjoyed learning and was currently enrolled at Stevens Point. Amber had a zest for life! She had a unique way of seeing everything in a positive light. Amber attended many MDA camps. She loved country music and listened to Taylor Swift. Amber had gone to Country Jam many times. She loved to travel and had visited the Grand Canyon, Florida, and Punta Cana. Amber liked to go fishing & hunting with her dad. She also enjoyed camping and sitting around campfires with her family & friends. She will be dearly missed.
Amber is survived by her parents: Brian (Mandi) Schmidt, Tia (Dan Bacher) Raddatz, both of Merrill, step sister: Katelyn Schmidt, grandparents; Mayward & Celina Schmidt, Ken & Nancy Raddatz, all of Merrill, great grandparents; Selma Weber & Lorraine Raddatz, both of Merrill, aunt: Kari (Paul Kleinschmidt) Raddatz, Merrill, uncle: Breck (Amy) Raddatz, Wausau, uncle: Duane (Jennifer Busch) Schmidt, Wausau, aunt: Denise (Teri) Witter, uncle's; Matthew Schmidt, Chris (Tiffany Krenz) Schmidt all of Merrill, god daughter: Aurora, many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her great grandparents & her beloved hedgehog: Hazel.
The funeral service for Amber will be held 11am on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Rev. Scott Gustafson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4pm-8pm at Waid Funeral Home and again on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 10am until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in Snow Hill Cemetery and will immediately follow the service.
Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020