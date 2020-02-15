|
|
Ambrose J. Kulas
Wausau - Ambrose (Amp) Kulas, age 83, passed away at Mount View Care Center following a courageous 3 year battle with ALS.
He was born November 30, 1936 in the Town of Johnson near Athens to John & Rose (Heibl) Kulas. He married his life partner Kathleen (Nehrbass) February 20, 1964. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen, and Daughter Cindy (Kaye Kolbe) Kulas and his special little dog Tishy, all of whom he adored.
Amp was very smart and a quick witted jokester with a wonderful sense of humor and the most infectious laugh to go with it! He especially loved pranking his sisters-in-law. It seems he never met a stranger because he had such an easy way of making everyone a new friend along the way.
If something need to be fixed he could pretty much always figure it out.
He took great pride in his large yard and garden and when he wasn't out mowing lawn (lawn- mower races!) he would be out four-wheeling in the woods or fields of his beloved farm. He could often be found tinkering in his shed - wood working, having a Busch-Lite with a friend (or two!) or listening to polkas Saturday nights with Molly B and again on Sunday mornings. He loved ice fishing and just being outdoors.
After marrying he worked at the former Kraft Foods plant in Milan, then bought and ran a dairy farm near Athens that he and his family worked for 12 years. After selling the cows he worked as a carpenter and then with SD Ellenbecker until his retirement. Amp loved his work and had a great work ethic that isn't the norm in today's world.
Besides his wife, daughter and daughter-in-law, Ambrose is survived by a brother, David (Elvira) Kulas, a sister, Christina Dassow and sister-in-law Geraldine Kulas. Sisters & Brothers-in-law LeAnne & Jerome Barttelt, Mary & Keith Leach and Lynn & Jeff Moore, step sister-in-law Sharon Holder and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents his is preceded in death by brothers Sylvester Kulas ,Ted (Estelle) Kulas and brother-in-law Lester Dassow; Mother & Father-in-law Wilmer & Anita Nehrbass, brother and sister-in- law Neil & Linda Nehrbass and step mother-in-law Elizabeth (Holder)Nehrbass.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau. Private funeral services will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.
The Family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Northwood's Vent Community at Mount View Care Center. Their kind and loving staff treated Ambrose with respect and dignity and have become our second family over the last 3 years. Their kindness and compassion will never be forgotten. Special thanks to Dave Hartman for his spiritual direction in these difficult times.
Dear Amp,
We Miss you so much already and know that you are now with your heavenly family. There is no more suffering, no more pain, you can breathe again!
We love you so very much.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020