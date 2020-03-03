Services
Waid Funeral Home
301 S Eagle Dr
Merrill, WI 54452
(715) 536-4646
Merrill - Amos Roland Woller, age 89, of Merrill, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born October 12, 1930 in the Town of Maine to the late Sigmund & Adele (Kastien) Woller. On January 26, 1981 he and Vivian were united in marriage in Merrill.

Amos proudly served in the United States Army. He worked at the Quarry in Merrill. Amos loved to listen to polka music and enjoyed playing sheephead. He loved watching TV game shows and enjoyed whenever he had a chance to go fishing. He had a great love for his family. Amos enjoyed Maple Syrup season and cooking syrup with his family.

Survivors include his five step children: Judy (friend, Skip Mortimer) Mortimer, Joan Macomber, all of Wausau, Ed (Janice) Krause, Darlene (Dennis) Drewek and Pamela (David) Tessmer, all of Athens; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; siblings; Robert, Clifford, Adeline, Eunice, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife: Vivian, siblings; Raymond, Reuben, Elmer, Loyd, Harvey, David, Elsie, and Lorna.

Funeral Services for Amos will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, March 6, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, Town of Maine. Rev. Donald Love will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 9:30 AM until the time of service at church. Burial will follow in Faith Lutheran Cemetery, South, in the Town of Maine. Military honors will be performed by the Merrill V.F.W. Post #1638.

Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com .
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
