Amy K. Lang
Amy K. Lang

Marathon - Amy Kristen Lang, 53, Marathon passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, July 24, 2020.

She was born February 15, 1967 in Wausau, daughter of the late Hubert and Dolores (Lenhard) Lang, who welcomed her to Heaven with their open, loving arms.

Amy and her lifelong partner of 33 years, Ted Szymanski, loved spending time together in the outdoors. They spent many years gardening, boating, 4-wheeling; along with many nights out wining and dining, listening to music!

Amy loved sitting outside on their patio birdwatching and reading. The library has lost its #1 customer. Amy was a compassionate and loving person who had a great love for all, including animals. She and Ted had many pets over the years, including their dear Zoe Lee, and lots of reptiles. But none of their pets will miss her more than Lucas James, her rescue dog.

Amy loved cooking, always trying new recipes, good and not so good! The not so good was up to Ted to finish off!

Amy's pride and joy were her many nieces and nephews; from her oldest niece to her newest nephew, her two-month-old bundle of joy. Each one over the years looked forward to spending time with Amy and Ted at their home, playing in the orchards with their pets.

Besides Ted, Amy has left behind her siblings, Dale Lang, Jeanne (Bob) O'Neill, Douglas Lang and Heidi (Marvin) Sekorski; along with many nieces and nephews and lots of great friends.

Amy will remain in the hearts and memories of all who knew and loved her. She will be dearly missed.

A Private Family Memorial Service will take place at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon. The Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will officiate. Public visitation will take place on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Marathon funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced. The family requires face coverings be worn for the visitation at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
301 Walnut St
Marathon, WI 54448
(715) 845-6900
Memories & Condolences
July 27, 2020
Amy Loved having fun. She also Loved Ted and her family. Always liked hanging out with her. She picked out good music on the Juke Box. Was very welcoming when going to her home. She will be missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to her whole family. RIP Amy My Friend.
Judy Nicholas
Friend
