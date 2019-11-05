|
Amy Nowak
Wausau - Amy Nowak was a beautiful soul who always took care of others before herself. She was blessed to have a loving husband for 34 years, a mother who was her best friend and a son whom she saw grow up to be "an incredible man and husband". Family meant everything to her, especially being a Grandma.
Amy was born on March 8, 1967 in Wausau to the late Edward Betts and Carol (Huber) Betts of Wausau. After graduating from Wausau West High School, Amy married the love of her life, Jay Nowak. They were married on August 24, 1985 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Amy realized how lucky she was to have a job she "absolutely loved doing" as an ultrasound technician at the Eye Clinic of Wisconsin for 28 years. If you knew Amy, she was a junk shopper, a coupon fanatic and loved to wheel and deal for a bargain. If it had to do with Elephants, you would find Amy enjoying her passion in collecting statues, pictures or knick knacks. She enjoyed playing board games, dice and cards and you were lucky if you won.
At the age of 52, Amy passed away at home on Saturday, November 2, 2019 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Service.
Survivors include her husband, Jay, son, Jayson (Julia), parents, Carol Betts and Pat Gibbons all of Wausau, two granddaughters, Eevie and Annie and her beloved dog, Maggie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward and grandson, Nico.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. officiated by Father Sam Martin. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019