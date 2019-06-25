Anastasia Esker



Hatley - Anastasia "Stasia" Esker, age 96 of Hatley, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Homme Home of Wittenberg under the care of LeRoyer Hospice, Antigo.



She was born on September 24, 1922 in the town of Franzen, daughter of the late Isadore and Mathilda (Bronk) Tryba. On November 21, 1946 she married Lambert Esker in Galloway. He preceded her in death on March 31, 1988.



At age 13, she moved to Chicago where she worked as a nanny and also worked at a shoe factory. In 1943 she moved to Hatley, where she and her husband farmed. She also worked at Hatley Veneer until her retirement. Stasia was an active member of St. Florian's Catholic Church in Hatley, and was part of their Rosary Society. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, baking, and canning. She loved to crochet as long as her hands allowed, even teaching her granddaughters the skill. She enjoyed playing bingo, cards and dice.



Survivors include her daughter, Kathy (Rick) Seefeldt of Elderon; four granddaughters, Heather (Paul) Giddings of Elderon, Jaime (Jeremy) Resch of Elderon, April (Lance) Loonsfoot of Kronenwetter, and Jenna (Donald) Fahey of Merrill; eight great-grandchildren, Tyler and Abby Giddings, Dalton and Vivian Resch, Jolene Loonsfoot, and Malayna, Kendra, and Kase Fahey.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Joe, Walter, Frank and Theodore Tryba, sisters, Verna Wichman and Sophie Kiedrowski, and her special friend , Louie Resch.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Florian Catholic Parish, Hatley. Fr. Gregory Bohran will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass on Thursday at the church, with a rosary service at 9:00 AM. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements.



The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Homme Home, LeRoyer Hospice and the Visiting Angels- especially Christina and Pat.



Memories and condolences may be given at schmidtschulta.com or on Facebook at Schmidt & Schulta. Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 25, 2019