Andrew Beine
Bevent - Andrew T. Beine, Jr., 88 of Bevent, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019, with family and Sr. Mary Ellen by his side at Ascension Saint Clare's Hospital, Weston.
He was born on March 7, 1931 in Hartford, the son of the late Andrew Sr. and Eleanor (Kraemer) Beine.
Andy was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean War and was a life member of the Elderon Memorial Post #8068 VFW.
On December 1st, 1951, Andy was united in marriage to Evelyn Swedowski at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Milwaukee. She preceded him in death on April 15, 2017.
Andy was a former employee of Hartford Corning, Libby Canning and Cedarburg Dairy. He also farmed in the town of Bevent and owned and operated Andy's Grocery in Bevent until 1989. Andy was a member of St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent and its Men's Society. He also worked for the church for over 20 years and helped at any church function where he was needed. He was a charter member of the Bevent Lion's Club and could always be found heading up the food booth at the Rosholt Fair. Andy would help anyone that needed help, expecting nothing in return.
Andy is survived by his sons, Glenn (Sue) Beine of Wisconsin Rapids and Gene (Marge) Beine of Hatley; four grandchildren, Melinda (Steven) Glodowski, Cassandra (Rich) VanHorn, Crystal (Joshua) Tessmer and Nicholas (friend Jessica Stewart) Beine; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Karen) Beine, Fred (Donna) Beine, Helen (Jerry) Koepp, Marion Martin, Wally Beine and Norman (Diane) Beine as well as other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, Andy was preceded in death by his daughter, Suzanne Beine and siblings, Reuben, Dorothy Marks and Sally Wondra.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30pm on Saturday, November 30th, 2019 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Rev. Augustine Bentil will preside. Military rites will be conducted by the Elderon Memorial Post #8068. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:30am until the time of Mass at the church. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.
The family would like to thank the Ascension Home Care Team for all of their loving care.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019