|
|
Andrew G. Vaughn
Weston - Andrew G. Vaughn, 52, of Weston, passed away at his home due to complications from cancer on January 24, 2020.
Andrew was born February 15, 1967 in Antigo, WI to David and Violet Vaughn. He was a longtime employee at Liberty Mutual and was beloved and known by everyone he worked with. He loved spending his free time in the water, fishing for trout. He will be forever known as the "grill master" with his specialty being chicken wings. He loved keeping up with the Packers and Brewers, even though he would get so frustrated, he'd turn the tv off. He was his son's biggest fan and attended all his baseball and football games. He will be remembered as the most caring and selfless man with a heart of gold. He will be greatly missed and forever remembered.
Andrew is survived by his son Joseph (Taylore) Rose and grandson Brooks; mother Violet Vaughn; sisters Leah (Mark) Zastrow and Cindy (Chris) Weber; brother David (Cindy) Vaughn; nephews Matthew and Luke Zastrow, Johnny Noble and David Vaughn; and his fellow co-parent(s) Jean (Fred) Blado. He is preceded in death by his father David Vaughn.
A celebration of Andrew's life will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brainard Funeral Home's Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family.
To share memories and condolences with Andrew's family, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020