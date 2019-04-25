|
|
Andy Fawley
Kronenwetter - Andy Fawley, 60 of Kronenwetter, WI passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Monday, April 22, 2019. He had courageously battled colon cancer since December 2017. Andy owned First Choice Plumbing & Heating for 27 years, after working previously for Gerald France Plumbing and Everson Plumbing of Rhinelander, WI. He loved working and helping people, resulting in strong relationships of trust and support that carried him through this most challenging year of uncertainty. His commitment to quality work left a mark on many, many homes, churches, camps and businesses in the area as well as in Rib Lake and Ogema.
Andy's involvement with his children led him to be a Little League coach, and he faithfully drove the DC Everest Band Trailer across the country to parades and competitions for nine years. He enjoyed woodworking, building furniture and cabinets. Andy had the gift of hospitality, enjoyed cooking for a crowd, and was known for his fry bread and bar-b-que ribs on the grill at Lifest for the past 20 years. He was known by friends and family for his quick wit, his jokes, and his incredibly large heart.
Andy was married for 41 years to Patty, who survives. They raised four children, Chris (Nakia) Fawley, Wausau, Beth (Kevin) Salmon, Saint Paul, MN, Matt (Jami) Fawley, Saint Paul, MN, Alissa (Matt) Rosenthal, Weston. He was the delight of eight grandchildren: Jillian, Lucas, & Zeke (Chris), Henry & Ruthie (Beth), Daniel, Lillianna & Mason (Alissa), and Baby Nathan (Matt) who preceded him into heaven in January. Andy was also preceded by his father, Alvin (Zeke or Ike) Fawley; as well as maternal grandparents, Edward & Ethel (Fitzpatrick) Everson; and paternal grandparents, Chris and Yvonne (Baxter) Fawley.
Also surviving is Andy's mother, Mable (Everson) Fawley of Schofield, WI; sister, Amanda (Mark) Johnson of Blaine, MN; brother, Jay (Suzie) Fawley of Woodruff, WI; sister, Jeni (Brad) Main of Merrill, WI; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Visitation and service will be held at Bethany Baptist Church, 6601 Alderson Street, Schofield, WI 54476. Visitation is Friday, April 26 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. There will be a second visitation Saturday, April 27 beginning at 9:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m.
You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 25, 2019