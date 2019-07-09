|
Angela Beck
Wausau - Angela R. Beck, 91, Wausau, WI died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Applegate Reflections under the care of Interim Hospice Care. She was born December 29, 1927 in Marion, WI (Town of Grant), the daughter of the late Albert E. and Angela (Hannemann) Radtke. She married Wallace E. Beck on May 27, 1950 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Marion, WI. The couple enjoyed 67 loving years together prior to Wallace's death on September 21, 2017.
Angela is a graduate from Marion High School in 1945. Over the years, she was employed as a bookkeeper for Wausau Insurance (Employers Mutual), the Christian Bookstore and Wilson-Hurd Mfg. Co.
She was active in the WELCA of St. Stephen Lutheran Church, held various offices at the local and conference level. She was a member of the Rachel Circle and a member of the Sanctuary Choir. Angela especially loved volunteering at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital since 1988; greeting people at the reception desk and delivering flowers. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards in card groups for over 50 years, crafts and flowers, spending time at their cottage with family and friends, especially the grandchildren. Angela also enjoyed working on family genealogy and collecting angels and thimbles.
Angela was an easy going, but very organized woman. Her smile and twinkle in her eye hinted the mischievous side of a person who loved being with people. She loved serving her community not only by working, but also in her activity at church throughout her life and her volunteer work.
Angela is survived by her loving sons, Steven (Susan) of Rhinelander and Michael (Christine) of Two Rivers; grandchildren, Joshua, Jennifer, Andrew, Anna and Aaron; great-grandson, Jayden; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Esther, Elaine, Edna and Eunice and brothers, Martin, Oscar and Alvin.
The funeral service for Angela will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Wausau. Pastor Jennifer Hoffman will officiate. The visitation will be from 10:00 AM on Thursday until the time of service at the church. Entombment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Town of Texas. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. Stephen Lutheran Church Good Neighbor Fund in Angela's memory (512 McClellan Street, Wausau, WI 54403).
A heartfelt word of appreciation goes to the nurses and staff of Applegate and Interim Hospice for their gentle and compassionate care for Angela and her family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 9 to July 10, 2019