Edgar - Angela "Annie" M. Mroczenski, 67, Edgar, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 18, 2019.



She was born February 18, 1952 on the family farm in Milan, daughter of the late Clarence and Stella (Syring) Wogernese. On April 23, 1983, she married Gary Mroczenski at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. He survives.



Annie was a homemaker throughout her life, and was a wonderful and loving, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a talented cook and baker, often creating her own recipes and dreamed of writing her own cookbook someday. When the opportunity arose, she would happily drop off baked goods and food for others. Annie had a degree as a Master Preserver, because she wanted to pass on her knowledge of cooking, baking and preserving food for generations to come.



Among her favorite pastimes, she liked gardening and growing things. Annie was a very caring person who was devoted to her church, family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



Survivors include her loving husband, Gary; four children, Patrick (Diane) Kreft, Edgar, Kristi (Michael) Lauterbach, Appleton, Gabrial (Shawn) Schroeder, Marshfield and Robert (fiancée Miranda Kramer) Mroczenski, Marshfield; seven grandchildren, Kira, Kaylee, Taylor, Allison, Layton, Xavier and Alyssandra; 11 siblings, David Wogernese, Dennis Wogernese, Bonita (Jerry) Horacek, Charlotte (Delmar) Schug, John (Mary) Wogernese, Thomas Wogernese, Mary (Jim) Shinkan, Janice (Rick) Nowack, Joseph (Lana) Wogernese, Joy (Dave) Mosure and Laura (Mike) Rudolph; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters-in-law, Cindy Wogernese and Carol Wogernese.



The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski. Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.



Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 21, 2019