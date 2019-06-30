|
|
Anita Mirek
Wausau - Anita Elizabeth Mirek, 75 Wausau passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Anita was born April 15, 1944 in Biggleswade, England to the late Gordon and Ida (Norman) French. She met Russell Mirek in Bedford, England while he was serving his country in the USAF. The couple were later married on October 27, 1962 in England. They were blessed with two daughters; Sharon and Theresa. Upon returning to America and settling in Wausau, Anita began working as a housekeeper for Howard Johnson's, only retiring when the hotel closed.
She enjoyed many family outings around the area to Lake Michigan, zoos and parks. Her and Russ especially enjoyed traveling the world together, often visiting Theresa wherever her family was stationed at the time. She was an avid walker and would often be seen walking around the neighborhood. Anita was the type of person who never met a stranger. She loved animals, especially the many dogs she cared for over the years. She loved to cook for others and was happy with the simple things in life. Always pleasing others before herself.
Anita is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Russell; daughters, Theresa (Sam) Grinder of Cookeville, TN and Sharon Mirek of Wausau; grandchildren, Haley of San Diego, CA, Amanda of Tampa, FL, Tyler of Wausau and Melissa of Mosinee; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Madisyn and Reegan; brother Robert (Iris) French of England; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her brother, Norman (Mary) French.
There will be no services at this time. The family has chosen to honor Anita's final wishes of cremation. A gathering for a Celebration of Anita's life will be held in August.
Helke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Share memories and condolences at helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 30, 2019