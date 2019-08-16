|
|
Anita Mirek
Wausau - A Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Anita Elizabeth Mirek 75, of Wausau who passed away June 17, 2019 will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Holy Name Catholic Parish. Fr. Samuel Martin will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at church. A private family inurnment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park, Town of Texas. Helke Funeral home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Marathon County Humane Society (7001 Packer Drive, Wausau, WI 54401).
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019