Ann C. Knoeck
Wausau - Ann Claire (Masanz) Knoeck, 80, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Ann was born April 9, 1940 in Wausau, the daughter of the late Raymond and Claire (Kamenick) Masanz. She married the love of her life Gordon A. Knoeck on June 3, 1961 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Halder.
Ann is survived by her husband, Gordy, daughter, Diane (Todd) Treu, Wausau; grandson, Paul (Jena) Treu, Weston; and granddaughter, Michele Treu, Wausau. She is also survived by her brother, Richard (Christine) Masanz, Belvidere, IL, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Claire Masanz, and her seven brothers and sisters.
Ann was a 1958 graduate of Mosinee High School. Before marrying Gordon, she worked for AAA in Madison. In the early years of their marriage, Gordon and Ann worked together running a farm in Marathon City before moving to Wausau where she became a stay at home mom. Ann and Gordon worked side by side and built a few rental properties. Ann lovingly took care of their family and enjoyed entertaining extended family and friends for the 59 years of their marriage.
Ann had a green thumb. She enjoyed gardening with her daughter and found joy in canning the fall harvest together. She made the best pickles, adding in her own secret ingredients and she is also known for her delicious black raspberry jelly! Ann's happiest moments were when she was doing things for others and spending time with her family. Every fall when her daughter was setting up her classroom for the school-year, Ann enjoyed helping and being part of the process. She lovingly took care of both of her grandchildren during their early years and enjoyed attending all of their extra curricular events. As the grandkids grew in their musical abilities, she enjoyed listening to Paul play the saxophone and sing, and Michele sing and dance.
Ann was steadfast throughout her life in her Christian faith. She will be deeply missed by her family. The love and support she shared with others will continue to be felt by all who knew her. Her family will continue to carry on the traditions she has passed to them.
We thank everyone at Mountain Terrace senior living for the kind and compassionate care she received there in the last few months of her life as well as the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Entombment will be in the Christus Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau and again on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required to attend.
