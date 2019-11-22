|
Ann Gibson
Rib Mountain - Ann Gibson, 85 of Rib Mountain passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born on July 3, 1934 in Worcester, MA. Growing up in Worcester she enlisted in the U.S. Marine Reserves after graduating from high school. She served stateside as a USO Hostess where she met the love of her life, Larry Gibson who was serving the in the U.S. Army. They were married on November 11, 1955 in Worcester. Ann had a spirit for adventure and travel. For 45 years, Ann and Larry toured the lower 48 in their motor home buying antiques and collectibles especially blue glass. Known as the "Blue Glass Lady", Ann sold her various antiques at flea markets throughout the state. She loved the art of the deal, prided herself in "dickering", and never met a coupon she didn't like. In her younger years, Ann enjoyed baking, sewing and knitting. But she loved nothing more than being with her grandchildren especially at Christmas.
Ann is survived by her husband, Larry of Rib Mountain, four daughters, Kathy (Clark) Anklam of the village of Maine, Jeri (Robert) Roddy of LaCrescent, MN, Cindy Weix (Glen Steeno) of Green Bay, Laura (Chuck) Carbert of Ranchester, WY, six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, two sisters, Patty and Joan and nieces and nephews. Ann was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Duhamel and brother, Bobby McGraw.
Memorial services will be today, November 23, 2019 at the Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St. Wausau. Rev. Wes Jedras will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date at Big Hill Cemetery, town of Berlin. Visitation will be today from Noon until the time of services. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019