Weston - Anna M. Cloutier 94, Weston passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was born August 25, 1924 in Cadott WI, daughter of the late Joseph and Hannah (Johnson) Nelson. Anna married the love of her life Thomas Cloutier on September 22, 1944 at his parents' home in Haverhill, Massachusetts. Together they celebrated 74 wonderful years marriage, she was his angel.

During WW II Anna sewed parachutes and shell belts for the military. After their move to Wisconsin she became a stay at home mom and took care of their 4 children. Among her many interests, she loved to garden, she also enjoyed cooking, puzzles, crosswords, crocheting and sewing. She made over 100 patchwork quilt tops for missionaries around the world. She was a lifelong member at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wausau. Above all Anna treasured the time spent with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband Thomas and their children; Judy (Roger) Plischke, Thomas (Jane) Cloutier, Lee (Polly Holzem) Cloutier and Tina (Terry) Peterson, seven grandchildren; Lisa, Christopher, Angela, Kent, Taylor, Lindsey and Adam, two step grandchildren; Jennifer and Stephen, five great-grandchildren; Emily, Hannah, Ben, Lila, and Lilly, and four step great-grandchildren; Skyler, Lexy, Hunter and Derrick, and one brother Joe (Beverly) Nelson.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings; Ed, Robert, Harland, Orlando, Emery, and Edna.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
